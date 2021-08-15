Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

