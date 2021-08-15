Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $76.96 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.45.

