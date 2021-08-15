Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 18,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 362,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.