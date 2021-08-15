Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.04.

