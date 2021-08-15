Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $1.30 Million in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.67% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 205,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of QINT stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39.

