Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 26,975 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1,872.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD opened at $37.97 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

