Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

