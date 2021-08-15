Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,235 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. 1,174,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%. Analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

