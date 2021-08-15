Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

