Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

