Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.71. 238,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,431. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

