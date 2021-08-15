Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 3.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.10. 4,000,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,423,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.53. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.