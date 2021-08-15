Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $3,781,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.