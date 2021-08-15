Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $159.10. 477,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,611. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

