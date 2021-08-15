Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $4,101,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $188.43 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

