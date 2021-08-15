Arqma (ARQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,154.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $378,410.93 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.15 or 0.07031083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.72 or 0.01493100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00392552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00159677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00578743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00365670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,356,362 coins and its circulating supply is 10,311,818 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

