Arweave (AR) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $584.76 million and $10.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $17.51 or 0.00036759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

