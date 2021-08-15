Asch (XAS) Price Tops $0.0105

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Asch coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Asch has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Asch has a market cap of $982,817.05 and $7,018.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

