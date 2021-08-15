Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 92.4% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AABB remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 13,523,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,361,469. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
