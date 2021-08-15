Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 92.4% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AABB remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 13,523,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,361,469. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

