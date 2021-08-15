ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 49.9% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 386.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.40.
About ASM Pacific Technology
