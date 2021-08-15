ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 49.9% in July

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 386.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

