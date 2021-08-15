ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

