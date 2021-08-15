AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 7,183,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,403,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

