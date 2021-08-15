Asura Coin (ASA) Price Reaches $0.0004

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Asura Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Asura Coin has a market cap of $87,273.61 and approximately $200.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00135382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,162.18 or 1.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00873932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.18 or 0.06914339 BTC.

Asura Coin Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 coins. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

Buying and Selling Asura Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using US dollars.

