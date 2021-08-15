Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.53. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

