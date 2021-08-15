Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.22. 2,669,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

