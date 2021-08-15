Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter.

VAW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $188.80. 61,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.17. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

