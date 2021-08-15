Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 436,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

