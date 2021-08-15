Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.04. 194,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

