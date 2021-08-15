Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.72. 128,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.25. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

