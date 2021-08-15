Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

