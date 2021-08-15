Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 354,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,742. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16.

