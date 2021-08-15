Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.35. 61,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,473. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

