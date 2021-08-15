Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 452,032 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

