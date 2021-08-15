Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.