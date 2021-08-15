Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.58 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,392,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.14. The stock had a trading volume of 417,462 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

