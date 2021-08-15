Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.62. 906,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

