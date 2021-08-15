Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF comprises 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 361,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 113,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,351. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.