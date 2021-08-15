Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. 1,243,180 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.