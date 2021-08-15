Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

