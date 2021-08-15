Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 275,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. 159,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,140. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

