Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,215 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.89. 152,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.