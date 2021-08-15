Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 102,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 54,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

