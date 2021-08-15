Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

