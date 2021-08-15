Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33,233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

