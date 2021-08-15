Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.00. 811,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,621. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

