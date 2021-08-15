Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 556,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.43.

