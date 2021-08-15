Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,073. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75.

