Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,132 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

FDIS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 73,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $83.51.

