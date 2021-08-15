Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 174,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

