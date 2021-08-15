Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 39.4% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.